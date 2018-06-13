Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 08:37:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Run Through the Colorado Roster: No. 40-35

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Leading up to the start of the regular season, CUSportsNation.com will be running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.

Today, we continue the series with Nos. 40-35.

Nqpakuijmc6aflgjozsf
Getty

40 Carson Wells

OLB | 6-foot-4, 240-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Bushnell, Fla.

Many people thought Wells would break into the outside linebacker rotation as a true freshman but he had an infection in his leg and took a redshirt year. Wells will be one of the first outside linebackers off the bench. As a recruit in the class of 2017, Wells was an underrated gem that the Buffs picked out of a small town in the state of Florida. He was ranked as just a two-star recruit.

