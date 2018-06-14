Run Through the Colorado Roster: No. 34-31
CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.
Today, we continue the series with Nos. 34-31
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
34 Noa Lukela
RB | 5-foot-11, 200-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Westminster, Colo.
Lukela walked on to the CU football team last year and practiced at running back. He was listed as the No. 6 running back on the spring depth chart. He ran for 800 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season at Mountain Ridge H.S.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news