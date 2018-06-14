Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 07:43:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Run Through the Colorado Roster: No. 34-31

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.

Today, we continue the series with Nos. 34-31

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Cs1n5skuazhr9vjj6pi2
Rick Gamboa
AP

MORE: Previous Run Through the Roster articles

34 Noa Lukela

RB | 5-foot-11, 200-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Westminster, Colo.

Lukela walked on to the CU football team last year and practiced at running back. He was listed as the No. 6 running back on the spring depth chart. He ran for 800 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season at Mountain Ridge H.S.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}