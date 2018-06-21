2 Laviska Shenault Jr

WR | 6-foot-1, 220-pounds | Sophomore | Desoto, Texas

In a CUSportsNation.com poll conducted in late-March after spring ball concluded, Buff fans voted this young man as the best overall player on the team. He may very well be the most talented guy but it’s hard for me to jump on the bandwagon that much. With that being said, Shenault should have a solid sophomore season, but the big question is – how big of an opportunity will he get? Shenault is a true outside receiver, and the Buffs have promising senior outside receivers in Kabion Ento and Juwann Winfree. If Shenault can get comfortable in the slot, he could get a lot of action there in four-wide sets.

2 Ronnie Blackmon

DB | 5-foot-10, 180-pounds | Redshirt sophomore | Atlanta, Ga.

Blackmon was mainly used as a special teams player last season as a redshirt freshman, and that role will probably continue into this season is there are probably four cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart. He’s still just a sophomore though so he has plenty of time to grow into his role, but because of his size at 5-foot-10, it’s hard to see him changing to a different position. Blackmon will be a primary kick and punt returner once again this season.

1 Donovan Lee

RB | 5-foot-9, 185-pounds | Redshirt senior | West Hills, Calif.

Lee fractured his fibula last spring, but did return in time for fall camp. However, he was down on the depth chart, so he redshirted as a senior to give himself a better opportunity to get more carries. The addition of Travon McMillian as a graduate transfer will still limit his carries though, as well as the emergence of redshirt freshman Alex Fontenot. Lee has shown off his skills in a limited fashion the past few years and has been a very unselfish, hard-working leader.

1 Delrick Abrams Jr

DB | 6-foot-3, 180-pounds | Junior | Angie, La.

A new addition to the cornerback group from this spring is Delrick Abrams Jr., a highly touted junior college recruit from Louisiana. The Buffs had a battle on its hands late in the recruiting process as Oregon and others tried to poach him late. The Buffs won out though, and Mike MacIntyre and ShaDon Brown did an excellent job recruiting Abrams Jr. He made his presence known right away this spring and will be one of the top two or three cornerbacks on the team this fall.