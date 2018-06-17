CUSportsNation.com

Miller is a very exciting young cornerback for the Buffaloes. Miller is very athletic and could have very well played receiver for the Buffs as he did so at a high level in high school. Miller is one of the fastest players of the team and his speed translates very well to the cornerback position. He has big shoes to fill with Isaiah Oliver’s departure and it seems that Miller has already surpassed Dante Wigley on the depth chart. He was named the most improved defensive back by the coaching staff following spring practices this year.

14 Jay MacIntyre



WR | 5-foot-10, 185-pounds | Redshirt senior | Boulder, Colo.

The head coach’s son has caught 66 passes in his three year playing career at CU. MacIntyre missed spring practice with a foot injury and is undergoing rehab. He is probable to return for fall camp. MacIntyre has been a reliable target over the years, especially on third down. Last season, he caught 28 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. 19 of his catches went for first downs.

13 Shamar Hamilton

OLB | 6-foot-5, 220-pounds | Redshirt junior | Lantana, Fla.

Hamilton had a promising 2017 spring but a knee injury suffered last summer caused him to miss the season. He’s back and entering his redshirt junior season. Hamilton may not be a starter, but will likely be the first outside linebacker off the bench the way things are trending. Hamilton hails from Lantana, FL and graduated from Santaluces High School. During his two year career at ASA Miami, Hamilton played in 17 games. He ranks second all-time in school history with 10 career sacks and also tallied 65 tackles with 16 going for a loss.

13 Maurice Bell

WR | 6-foot, 180-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Murrieta, Calif.

Bell is a bit overshadowed by other receivers in his recruiting class (cough cough Shenault and Nixon) but don’t forget about this guy. He was very productive in high school and has a bright future ahead of him. With that being said, it’s hard to see him getting a lot of playing time this year, but in 2019, Bell could be a focal point of the offense. Bell caught caught 69 passes for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Murrieta Valley.

12 Steven Montez

QB | 6-foot-5, 230-pounds | Redshirt junior | El Paso, Texas

Montez has only started 15 games but ranks No. 9 in school history in passing yardage with 3,992. He also holds the school record with number of passes thrown without being intercepted (172). Montez threw for 2,975 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in his first season as the full-time starter a year ago and should be in line for a breakout season in 2018. He has chemistry with the weapons at wide receiver, but a lot of Montez’s success will come on how well the offensive line performs, and honestly, how successful Darrin Chiaverini’s game plans are. But still, Montez holds the keys to the offense and is the single most important player on this team as the returning starting quarterback. Montez has all of the tools, showcased by his strong arm and mobility. We just need to see him take the next step for CU to chase another Pac-12 title.