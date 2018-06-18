Run Through the Colorado Roster: No.10-8
CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.
Today, we continue the series with Nos. 10-8.
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
10 Jaylon Jackson
WR | 5-foot-10, 180-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Cedar Hill, Texas
A lot of people may forget about Jaylon Jackson. This was a guy that probably would’ve been a four-star recruit if it weren’t for injuries. He missed basically all of his junior and senior seasons and then suffered a broken ankle during a scrimmage last fall. His latest surgery was successful and should be good to go for this fall. If he can stay healthy, Jackson is a dynamic player and really good punt returner. We just hope Jackson can stay healthy; he’s had a tough past few years with injuries, obviously.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news