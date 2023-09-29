Roundtable: Five key questions heading into the CU-USC game
Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) will aim to shake off the mistakes from a 42-6 loss at Oregon last week as the Buffs face off against another dominant Pac-12 opponent this Saturday, No. 8 USC (4-0, 2-0).
CU has never defeated USC in the school's history, and this may be the Buffs' best chance to do so at home as part of FOX'S Big Noon Kickoff.
CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards provide their insight on five key questions heading into Saturday:
With or without Shilo Sanders, how will the Buffs’ secondary hold up against Caleb Williams and the Trojan’s pass catchers?
Nicolette: Well even with Shilo Sanders, the Buffs' secondary still struggled to stop the Ducks’ up-tempo offense. Colorado will be presented with potentially an even better offense as USC sits as the No. 3 offense in the country, averaging 569.2 yards per game.
One of the main goals for the Buffs' defense, or any defense for that matter, is to affect the quarterback, but getting Williams out of his comfort zone is a challenge in itself, let alone trying to cover the multiple receivers USC uses. Williams' acclaimed scrambling skills paired with Heisman Trophy abilities puts Colorado’s entire defense at a disadvantage as the Buffs sit as the 126th in total defense.
Sanders leads the Buffs' defensive backs in tackles, and he has become a crucial part of this defense. Limiting Oregon’s pass catchers and offense was a challenge even with Sanders downfield, but if the Buffs are without their starting defensive back, in addition to the absences of Myles Slusher and Travis Hunter, I anticipate the Trojans’ offense will run up similar numbers at Folsom on Saturday.
