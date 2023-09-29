Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) will aim to shake off the mistakes from a 42-6 loss at Oregon last week as the Buffs face off against another dominant Pac-12 opponent this Saturday, No. 8 USC (4-0, 2-0).

CU has never defeated USC in the school's history, and this may be the Buffs' best chance to do so at home as part of FOX'S Big Noon Kickoff.

CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards provide their insight on five key questions heading into Saturday: