After reflecting on the film and implementing a little more than usual for a bye week, CU aims to get back on track against UCLA on Saturday. However, it won’t be a walk in the park against the 5-2 Bruins, who are currently ranked 23rd in the AP top 25.

The second-half errors led to a complacent Colorado squad and a handful of to-dos and unanswered questions heading into the bye week. Both practices and meetings were held over the bye in order to provide the Buffs with some solutions to get back into and stay in the win column for the final stretch of the season.

Easy wins aren’t guaranteed and no team knows that better in the last couple weeks than Colorado after the Buffs experienced the largest comeback loss in school history against then a one-win Stanford team on Oct. 13.

Nicolette: A loss such as Stanford took a mental toll on the team with an overall feeling of disappointment because that should’ve been a win they ran away with.

Missed tackles, missed assignments, an overtime interception that basically cost the Buffs the game, their performance was out of the ordinary and was the catalyst that helped Stanford piece together an impressive second half. The Buffs had to look inward to understand how things went so wrong so quickly. One definitive discovery was the Buffs' complacency.

“We just lost focus in the second half and got extremely comfortable at halftime,” Michael Harrison said. “I think our mindset going into the second half was just far too casual. I think it was just too casual on both sides of the ball. Obviously on offense, we had a hard time getting going again, generating points until late in the second half and obviously defense had their issues as well and overall it was just far too casual [with] the whole team. It was just a very disappointing half of football, considering how dominant we were in the first half.”

The humbling second half dismantling and the overall loss put the Buffs to work during the bye week to get back to playing a better brand of football. Every week this team has shown a different deficiency and the Stanford game presented a culmination of everything it lacked.

“We hadn't played the first 30 as well as we need to play,” tight ends coach Tim Brewster said on Wednesday. “Last week against Stanford, we play a really good 30 to start the game, and then we didn't finish the game. It was a hard, hard lesson for our players and, but again, you learn a whole lot about what you have to see how we're going to respond.”

A road game against a tough opponent will provide the Buffs the ultimate test of resiliency. To get a win against UCLA will help re-instill that confidence this team exudes.

Troy: The ability to reset and reevaluate. After such a bad loss to Stanford, a week off had to help them just mentally reset and come into the home stretch fresh and ready to go.

I think it also helps them because it gives the staff a chance to reevaluate the roster and the scheme. Deion Sanders talked this week about the self scout that they did as a staff over the bye week and how beneficial he thought that would be for them. I concur, and think it could lead to some fresh new things for the Buffs coming out of the week off. Whether it’s new schemes, new personnel, or just a wrinkle here and there, it’s good to get ahead of what other teams are seeing on your film.