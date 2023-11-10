Nicolette: The Buffs haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half since the Stanford game so I’d put scoring at least one, maybe two touchdowns in the first half on the top of the list of offensive to-dos. With the continual challenges of the run game, it’s up to Shedeur Sanders and the receivers to find a way to the end zone.

We’ve seen this offense have great games this season and now they’re struggling to reestablish their identity. I think one way to reignite the offense is to get Travis Hunter integrated early, allow him to get open midfield for a quick first down, potentially a go-route. Hunter is a natural play maker and capable of getting the offense down the field, now it’s just a matter of Shurmur utilizing him in the correct settings.

The offensive line was a bit better against Oregon State, only allowing four sacks, but the -7 rushing yards are an unfortunate sign that it may be time to waive the white flag on the Buffs’ attempt to create any semblance of a run game.

Troy: Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Buffs need to commit to the run game. Too often, they have abandoned it with the game still in the balance, and it puts everyone on the offense at a disadvantage. Shedeur Sanders is constantly dealing with exotic pressure looks and the offensive line is playing a half step behind against defenses that don’t fear being gashed on the ground.

I thought that might change last week with Shurmur calling the shots, but it was more of the same. The Buffs’ line played better last week, but have another stiff challenge coming up against Taylor Upshaw (who is a little extra motivated for this one) and a solid Arizona pass rush. If the Buffs can’t keep them honest with a little more balance, this week could look a lot like the last few.