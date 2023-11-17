Two more games remain in the first season of the Deion Sanders era, and Colorado is looking to get back in the win column against Washington State after claiming its fourth consecutive loss last week against Arizona.

Washington State, which heads into the matchup as 5.5-point favorite, is coming off its sixth-straight loss in a tough battle against Cal. Both CU and WSU share similarities in how their seasons are panning out as well as similar problems on the field that will put the two teams in an interesting position on game day.

Both teams sit at 4-6 after their strong starts to the season, which has eventually unfolded into long losing streaks. On the field, both offensive lines have presented some limitations on the productivity of each offense with defenses that have come up short in big moments.

Both Colorado and Washington State are looking to acquire a redemption win in Pullman on Friday and the matchup is looking to be a gritty Pac-12 after dark game that may warrant a surprising outcome.

CU Sports Report staff writers Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan break down the matchup by answering five questions ahead of Friday night's game at Martin Stadium.