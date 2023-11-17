Roundtable: A potential shootout looms as CU and WSU battle for a win
Two more games remain in the first season of the Deion Sanders era, and Colorado is looking to get back in the win column against Washington State after claiming its fourth consecutive loss last week against Arizona.
Washington State, which heads into the matchup as 5.5-point favorite, is coming off its sixth-straight loss in a tough battle against Cal. Both CU and WSU share similarities in how their seasons are panning out as well as similar problems on the field that will put the two teams in an interesting position on game day.
Both teams sit at 4-6 after their strong starts to the season, which has eventually unfolded into long losing streaks. On the field, both offensive lines have presented some limitations on the productivity of each offense with defenses that have come up short in big moments.
Both Colorado and Washington State are looking to acquire a redemption win in Pullman on Friday and the matchup is looking to be a gritty Pac-12 after dark game that may warrant a surprising outcome.
CU Sports Report staff writers Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan break down the matchup by answering five questions ahead of Friday night's game at Martin Stadium.
Do you expect the Buffs’ offensive success from last week to carry over?
Troy: There might not be a better team in the Pac-12 for a struggling offense to face than Washington State right now. The Cougars’ defense has really been struggling over its recent rough patch, including an up-and-down performance against Cal last week. For the season, it is giving up over 400 yards per game, outside the top 100 in the country.
Washington State also doesn’t get to the quarterback at a high rate, tallying only 17 sacks in its 10 games. The Buffs offensive line, which has been the group’s achilles heel but has played better over the last two games, should be able to hold up relatively well against a pretty toothless Cougars pass rush.
Colorado’s offense found some things that worked in the first half last week against a much better unit in Arizona. The Buffs ran the ball a little better and attacked the middle of the field in the passing game, opening up some downfield shots later in the game. Keep that up, and they could be in for a big night on Friday.
Nicolette: Sanders discussed after the postgame press conference the improvement of the offensive line and I would agree that the Buffs fared better than usual allowing only three sacks against Arizona’s now 12th-ranked run defense.
Likely, co-offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur didn’t read my roundtable from last week, but since mentioning Travis Hunter, the two-way star was incorporated well against Arizona yielding 74 yards on five catches and the longest offensive play of the day for a 47-yard gain. Hunter led the receiving group in yards (98) against Oregon State, but his big plays didn’t come until the fourth quarter when a win was already out of reach.
