Colorado is expected to hire Robert Livingston as the program’s new defensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Livingston joined the Bengals coaching staff serving as a scout in 2012 then worked his way up to defensive quality control coach and an assistant defensive backs coach up until 2016 when he was promoted to secondary coach. Livingston recently completed his ninth season on the Bengals coaching staff, his eighth serving as the secondary coach.

This season, the Bengals defense ranked third in the league against the pass with a 65.6 completion percentage. In 2022, he helped the Bengals rank third in the NFL in passing touchdowns and eighth in interceptions. Also during the 2022 season, Livingston worked with elite players such as Jessie Bates III (Falcons) and Von Bell (Panthers) as they helped the Bengals hold a league low 58.9 completion percentage.

Prior to the his stint with the Bengals, Livingston served as Vanderbilt's defensive quality control coach in 2011. In 2010, he worked primarily with safeties at Furman. He played safety at William & Mary from 2007 to 2009.

Livingston provides ample experience at the professional level, and he would come in to replace another coach with secondary expertise, Charles Kelly. Kelly left Colorado’s program to join Auburn’s staff in December.

