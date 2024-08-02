For defensive coordinator Robert Livingston’s first defensive installment, the Colorado defense has been dominating during fall camp.

From a Well Off video documenting Wednesday's practice, the defense can be seen disrupting the offense, claiming interceptions and celebrating from the sidelines. The defense appears to be in full control at camp early on as the Buffs went through their five-day week of practice. According to corners DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge, the Buffs’ defense has taken on a “dominant” and “hungry” mindset.

This mindset and success at practice could be attributed to Livingston's individualized approach in assembling his defense and selecting his starting 11. From McKinney and Hodge’s testimonies during Wednesday’s media availability, they’ve appreciated Livingston’s style in developing them and establishing a defensive identity.

“It’s good for me I would say because I’m a man guy and we play a lot of man, so it’s been good getting to know him and the defense he runs.” Hodge said.

McKinney agreed.