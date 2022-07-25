Robert Barnes, Casey Roddick set to join Karl Dorrell at Pac-12 Media Day

The Pac-12 is set to host its 2022 media day this Friday in what has become one of the most anticipated media day events in years for the league. The state of the conference remains in flux with USC and UCLA already headed to the the Big Ten in coming years, and that will surely be one of the topics that dominates the conversation this week at The Novo theater in Los Angeles when coaches and players from across the league get together.

Once Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff makes his remarks to open the day the rest of the morning and afternoon will belong to the players and coaches.

There have been plenty of changes around the conference since last season including multiple new head coaches across the league, but Karl Dorrell is entering his third season leading the Buffs.

That doesn't mean there is a lack of intrigue in the program, however, as CU continues to be rumored as one of the schools potentially looking to make a move to a different conference.

There should be plenty of ground to cover for Dorrell ahead of the season as he gets his opportunity to meet with reporters from around the conference.

Monday, the Pac-12 announced each of the players that will be joining the 12 coaches this Friday at media day. Alongside Dorrell will be senior linebacker Robert Barnes and junior offensive lineman Casey Roddick.

Colorado's time to meet the media will begin at 11:15 a.m. MDT. with Dorrell's press conference set to streamed and broadcast by the Pac-12 Networks.

In addition to players and coaches having an opportunity to meet with media members from across the conference, the Pac-12 will release the preseason media poll and preseason all-conference selections.

Here is a rundown of the players who will represent their respective teams this week in Los Angeles: Jedd Fisch, WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young (Arizona); Herm Edwards, OL LaDarius Henderson, LB Kyle Soelle (Arizona State); Justin Wilcox, OL Matthew Cindric, S Daniel Scott (Cal); Karl Dorrell, OG Casey Roddick, ILB Robert Barnes (Colorado); Dan Lanning, OL Alex Forsyth, OLB DJ Johnson (Oregon); Jonathan Smith, TE Luke Musgrave, DB Alex Austin (Oregon State); David Shaw, QB Tanner McKee, CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford); Chip Kelly, OL Jon Gaines II, DB Stephan Blaylock (UCLA); Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams, LB Shane Lee (USC); Kyle Whittingham, QB Cameron Rising, CB Clark Phillips III (Utah); Kalen DeBoer, OL Jaxson Kirkland, DB Alex Cook (Washington); Jake Dickert, QB Cameron Ward, Edge Ron Stone Jr. (Washington State)

Friday’s event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. with USC set to be the last team to take the floor for its press conference.