Clint Cosgrove sits down with Rivals 250 Detroit native Brandon Davis-Swain to discuss his recently released top 11 of Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Colorado, Pitt, Tennessee, Auburn, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Kentucky and USC.

The nation's No. 4 strongside defensive end talks about the decision to narrow his list, a recent visit to Colorado, meeting coach Prime, future visit plans, commitment timeline and more.