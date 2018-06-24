Colorado hosted 14 official visitors this weekend, but none was ranked higher than Orange (Calif.) Lutheran wide receiver Kyle Ford, who is rated as the No. 74 overall recruit in the nation.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound four-star wide receiver recapped his weekend with CUSportsNation.com.

"First day, we flew in and we got in our hotels. We visited more of the academic side that day," Ford said. "The academics are great here. That was cool to see. We got more into the football side the next day. We went through the facilities, tried on some jerseys, and talked to the coaches.

"My main guy was coach Chiaverini. I love him. He's probably one of the favorite guys recruiting me right now, easily. So we went over a little bit of the offense and how they'd use me. That was really good to see. Tyler Lytle was my host, and we hung out with the boys that night.

"[Sunday], I had my meeting with coach Mac and that went really good. I really like this place. They have a lot of good stuff going here. Coach Chev is great; his work is pretty self-explanatory."

MORE: Big time recruits enjoying their official visits | Senn, Wiley, and Blackmon commit to Colorado

Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre and offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini seemed to make a big impact on Ford this weekend, selling him on why he should wear CU's black and gold next fall.

"They're losing a lot of wide receivers on the outside, so their main pitch is their opportunity for me and the way they'll use me," explained Ford. "Some coaches will just say how they see you in their offense, but [MacIntyre and Chiaverini] really showed me how'd they do that and how they'll develop me. There's a lot of opportunity here and they see me playing a big role early too."

Ford holds over a couple dozen scholarship offers but hasn't cut down his list publicly just yet. His game plan moving forward is to take his time and see how his choices look this fall.

"I feel like I might narrow it down pretty soon," he said. "But for my [commitment], I want to see how things play out during the season. If I see something early that I really like, I might call for an early decision. But right now, I'm playing it out and seeing how everything goes.