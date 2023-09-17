Rivals100 safety Martels Carter Jr. was one of the top recruits on campus over the weekend at Colorado as the Buffs hosted an important group of visitors for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The four-star recruit from Paducah, Kentucky added an offer from the Buffs not long after the new staff arrived in Boulder, so the relationship has continued to grow over that time. Since then he has become one of the most sought after prospects in his class, so getting him on campus this fall could be key for CU moving forward.

Carter spent plenty of time with Tennessee commit and Buffs target Boo Carter and five-star 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood throughout the weekend as the group absorbed the environment on a huge day in Boulder.

Ultimately, the top-rated recruit from Kentucky left his trip to Colorado feeling great about where things stand with his interest in the Buffs.

"Unreal, like it was fake actually," he said about the game day experience at Folsom Field. "I'm really blessed to be a part of that and get the invite to the game. Colorado is something special right now, for real. The fans were with it all night. Standing up, jumping. The atmosphere was just amazing."