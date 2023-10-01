Following his visit to Boulder, Burgess Jr. caught up with Rivals to discuss the Buffaloes, schools that stand out in his recruitment and upcoming plans.

The No. 61 overall player in the 2025 class says his recruitment remains wide open and he is taking advantage of game day visits like the one he took to Colorado on Saturday to aid in identifying which schools are serious contenders for his pledge.

With offers from the likes of Alabama , USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame and a host of other elite programs, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon defensive lineman Christopher Burgess Jr. has steadily risen to become one of the most sought after defensive recruits in the nation.

Burgess on his Colorado game day experience:

"The whole game day experience was amazing," Burgess Jr. said. "The weather was nice and the atmosphere was great. The fans were really nice to me and were all saying that I have to come to Colorado. The coaches showed me a ton of love. The game was just amazing and when it got towards the end, it was really like a top-tier game to watch."

On meeting rapper DaBaby, the numerous celebrities at the game and how that could impact his recruitment:

"Like I said yesterday, when I meet a celebrity - I know that I am going to be like them one day, so that kind of impacts me to work hard and be like them," Burgess Jr. said. "That would be the biggest way of how it impacts my recruitment."

On where Colorado stands in his recruitment following the visit:

"The visit really changed my recruitment because the Colorado coaches showed a lot of love towards me," Burgess Jr. said. "It really helped build my relationship with them. I didn't expect Colorado to show that much love and they really want to build relationships with me. They are one of my top schools now."

On other schools that stand out in his recruitment in addition to Colorado:

"USC, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan and then Tennessee," Burgess Jr. said.

On upcoming visit plans:

"I'm planning on going to LA next weekend to visit USC for a game," Burgess Jr. said.

On narrowing his list of schools:

"I'm looking at potentially dropping a top list after my visit to USC next weekend," Burgess Jr. said.

On a commitment timeline:

"I'm going to take my time and enjoy the whole recruiting process," Burgess Jr. said. "I don't want to force anything or rush a commitment. I want to take my time and enjoy everything."