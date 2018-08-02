CUSportsNation.com

Gorney: "Quarterback Ty Evans could really emerge as one of the better quarterbacks in this class and earn a fourth-star if he performs in a big way during his senior season. He's just a kid I haven't seen enough in person but is a really talented kid. I'm also really intrigued by Don Chapman on film. He has incredible length and athleticism and could really become one of the better players in this Colorado class.

Farrell: I think you’d have to be most excited about running back Jaren Mangham because of his size and power and wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon because of his game breaking ability. But quarterback Ty Evans could be the key to this class and has a lot of upside so watch out for him.