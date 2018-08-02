Rivals.com analysts discuss Colorado's 2019 recruiting class
CUSportsNation.com readers read Mike Singer's thoughts about Colorado football recruiting day in and day out. But what's the national view on the 2019 class Colorado is putting together?
We caught up with Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney to get their thoughts on CU's class.
Which Colorado commits are you most excited about as prospects?
Gorney: "Quarterback Ty Evans could really emerge as one of the better quarterbacks in this class and earn a fourth-star if he performs in a big way during his senior season. He's just a kid I haven't seen enough in person but is a really talented kid. I'm also really intrigued by Don Chapman on film. He has incredible length and athleticism and could really become one of the better players in this Colorado class.
Farrell: I think you’d have to be most excited about running back Jaren Mangham because of his size and power and wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon because of his game breaking ability. But quarterback Ty Evans could be the key to this class and has a lot of upside so watch out for him.
