FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The second stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday in South Florida and plenty of top prospects were in attendance. Here's a recap of some of the top performers at the event – the prospects who earned the Friedman Awards.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Winston Watkins Jr.

Watkins won the wide receiver MVP on Sunday because of his consistently outstanding play but one particular play that stood out when thinking back on the camp as a whole. During 1-on-1s, the Colorado commit swatted away the defenders hands, got an outside release, and spun around while leaping in the air to snag the ball with one hand for a touchdown. Watkins celebrated with a dance in the end zone while the other players, coaches and fans in the stands applauded. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM *****

THE EXPRESS TRAIN

Armondo Blount

After nearly winning the MVP award on Sunday, Blount earns this award because he is clearly on the right track. We’ve known about Blount for years and he is taking the right steps in his development to remain ranked among the nation's best. Last year at this camp, Blount wasn’t in amazing physical shape but it's obvious he has dedicated himself in the weight room and he now has the tools to dominate not just technically, but also physically. Blount lost some of the excess weight he was carrying and seems like he is prepared to take on anybody who lines up across from him. *****

HOT FLASHES

Booker Pickett

Pickett is one of the most well-known prospects in the country because of his impressive skill set and his eye-popping statistics on the field. There are very few prospects as fast as Pickett off the line of scrimmage with the athleticism to play in space. On Sunday he excelled in the drills portion of camp and brought a great attitude to the field. He made some offensive linemen look a little foolish during 1-on-1s, but a few times offensive linemen were able to stymie his initial attempt. Pickett still has a very lean frame and sometimes he was slowed down by offensive linemen when he needed to go to his second move. As he gets stronger, Pickett will obviously improve in this area and there’s plenty of time for that. *****

BODY GUARD

Jimothy Lewis

There’s a lot to like about Lewis' skill set and it’s easy to see why some of the nation's top programs have prioritized him on the recruiting trail. He has a great frame with very little bad weight and outstanding agility for his size. Lewis is technically sound and did a good job resetting his hands throughout each 1-on-1 rep. Lewis' nearly 34-inch arms made it difficult for defensive linemen to get into the backfield and potentially pressure the quarterback. *****

BUZZWORTH

Donovan Olugbode

Just a 2025 prospect, Olugbode is an impressive receiver from a physical and skills perspective. At 6-foot-1, Olugbode has the size and strength to push around most defensive backs, but it doesn’t seem like it’s his preferred style. He is a very smooth runner and savvy route runner. Olugbode does a great job coming out of his breaks very quickly and his long arms present a big target for quarterbacks. After watching his performance on Sunday, it’s not surprising his recruitment has been picking up. *****

PHYSICAL SPECIMEN

Wilnerson Telemaque

Telemaque immediately caught everybody’s attention when he walked through check-in. Towering over nearly every lineman in attendance, Telemaque proved to be one of the more physically dominant prospects in attendance. Measuring in at 6-foot-5.5 and 254 pounds with an 83-inch wingspan and 34.25-inch arms, Telemaque has elite measurables. With a few offers already to his name, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more schools jump on board this massive prospect. *****

YOUNG GUN

Will Griffin

The state of Florida isn't known as a quarterback hotbed, but it looks like Griffin might change that reputation. The solidly built signal caller has a big-time arm and very nearly won the MVP award. There are a few schools recruiting Griffin already but the offers could come in bunches once more teams get a better look at his skill set. *****

RISING STAR

Ziyare Addison

Addison isn’t a rated prospect just yet but his stock has been rising with college coaches for the last month. His offer sheet has some impressive names on it and it’s easy to see why after his performance on Sunday. The 2025 offensive tackle is very quick, has active hands and does a good job sliding to stay in front of the defensive lineman. At 6-foot-4, Addison’s 268-pound frame is very lean and has plenty of room to add a lot more solid muscle mass. *****

RISING STAR II

Breck Kolojay