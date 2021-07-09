Rick George confident CU can recruit well in the new age of NIL

A few days ago, news broke that the University of Miami football team was about to be on the receiving end of a considerable Name, Image and Likeness opportunity that would exceed a half million dollars.

Specifically, MMA training academy American Top Team, founded by a Miami graduate, will offer each of Miami's 90 scholarship football players a $500-per-month ($6,000 annually) contract to "endorse American Top Team through their social media accounts, personal appearances and other marketing vehicles."

In the event that all scholarship Hurricanes players accept, the American Top team initial investment within Miami's football program would amount to about $540,000.

You can read more about that venture here at CaneSport.com, the Rivals affiliate providing daily comprehensive coverage of Miami athletics.

That storyline is significant in regards to Colorado's own navigation of the new collegiate athletics landscape that's been brought about by Name, Image and Likeness.

From the most diehard fans up to athletic director Rick George, one would most likely find agreement in the fact that such lucrative opportunities for student-athletes to maximize and monetize their NIL won't exist at Colorado.

While the Buffaloes have a generous donor base — CU football is just over two years removed from receiving the largest endowment in program history — and student-athletes at Colorado will undoubtedly benefit from being able to cash in on their NIL, the extent of which remains to be seen.

The lucrative opportunity now in front of Miami's football players embodies a concern about a lack of a level playing field that seems likely to benefit college football's biggest and most recognizable programs.

Inequalities have long existed within recruiting long before NIL became a commonly discussed topic but the marketing and branding advantages available to a Miami or Alabama or Southern California does raise a valid concern about what things will look like NIL-wise in the coming years.

George came out in full support of NIL and student-athletes' right to make money while in college on scholarship, but he did allude to a Wild West-esque immediate future stemming from this massive transformation of college athletics we're currently diving into.

“I think NIL is great," George said. "I think we had some great parameters in place that we were going to move forward on, but the NCAA made the decision that they did and now we’re working on that. I do think it’ll be important long term that we have one set of guidelines to follow that we’re all operating on the same level.”

Senior inside linebacker Nate Landman recently teamed up with DNVR Sports, becoming part of their "DNVR Athlete Network," which appears to be centered around selling custom gear and content with Landman's NIL.