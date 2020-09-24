CUSportsNation - Reports: Pac-12 votes yes on fall sports season, Buffs face question marks

November 6/7 is the reported startup date for football, which will likely be a six-game season. Thanksgiving has been pegged for the return date of basketball.

On Thursday, the Pac-12 Conference CEO Group met to discuss and vote on a proposal to bring back fall sports competition. Reports indicate that the vote was unanimous with 12 yay tallies and no dissenters.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.

“Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams. At the same time, we will continue to monitor health conditions and data and be ready to adjust as required in the name of the health of all.”

The Pac-12 title game is set to be played on Dec. 18.

While the rest of the Pac-12 and its fans rejoice, the mood for Colorado fans was dampened this morning, when Boulder County instituted a strict 14-day mandate prohibiting any sort of get togethers for the 18-22-year-old age group.

That includes all of Colorado's student-athletes, none of whom will be able to utilize CU's facilities until mid-October at the earliest.

The mandate comes as a significant spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Boulder has coincided with the return of the student body to campus on Aug. 24.

In fact, cases since Aug. 24 have eclipsed 1,000 and in total, positive instances for 31% of the county's total have been confirmed to have come from CU students.

With the Pac-12 planning to play a seven-game season in seven weeks, there's already no room for error. Of particular note is that only three weeks into the resumed 2020 football season, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger notes, there have been 21 games cancelled as a result of COVID-related concerns.