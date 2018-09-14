Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 13:00:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Visitor Preview: Huge weekend for Colorado Buffaloes Football

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Q&A with Colorado Buffaloes OC Darrin Chiaverini

HOOPS: Four-star Bryce Thompson has three visits planned

ANALYSIS: What Luckett's commitment means for Colorado

Vmnpiaknjrdavr9vfpg6
Defensive lineman Darius Robinson will be at Colorado this weekend
Rivals.com

The Buffaloes have a huge recruiting weekend on tap with five official visitors due in for the New Hampshire game.

On Thursday, CUSportsNation.com that Maurice Wilmer would be officially visiting Colorado. For more on that, click here.

The Buffs are also hosting a pair of big time four-star prospects from the state of California.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}