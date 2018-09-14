Recruiting Visitor Preview: Huge weekend for Colorado Buffaloes Football
The Buffaloes have a huge recruiting weekend on tap with five official visitors due in for the New Hampshire game.
On Thursday, CUSportsNation.com that Maurice Wilmer would be officially visiting Colorado. For more on that, click here.
The Buffs are also hosting a pair of big time four-star prospects from the state of California.
