How Auburn performed against Georgia was a big eye-opener for the 2025 offensive tackle from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, and it might have even moved the Tigers higher on his list. Offensive line coach Jake Thornton was also talking about how he needs new pieces to come in for the 2024 and 2025 class to replace those leaving and how Dice is a top priority. Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Miami, USC, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia are the standouts for him now.

*****

Duke coach Mike Elko seems very open to Harrison playing both football and basketball in college and after getting that message over the weekend when Harrison visited for the thriller against Notre Dame, the Blue Devils might have to be considered a serious contender early on. The 2026 four-star tight end from Reidsville, N.C., grew up a Duke basketball fan and that could have some significant influence in his decision-making, especially if playing both sports continues to be a serious option.

*****

Auburn could make a serious move for the 2025 four-star quarterback, especially after what he saw there last weekend as the Tigers battled top-ranked Georgia to the end. The message the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County standout got from coach Hugh Freeze and the staff is that Auburn just needs more playmakers and “they’ll be rolling through everyone in the SEC.” The trip definitely helped Auburn in Hill’s recruitment as North Carolina, Alabama, Miami, Clemson and TCU are others to watch.

*****

Originally from Colorado, the 2026 offensive tackle now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy saw a “night-and-day difference” in Boulder from his visit last season and that should only help the Buffaloes as they continue to recruit him. Colorado is definitely going to be a serious contender since the program is turning around and he’s from there, but Oklahoma, Texas, Miami, Tennessee, Arkansas, Nebraska and Penn State are high on the list as well. “The Coach Prime effect is real,” Kolojay said.

*****

The game and the atmosphere at Duke’s game against Notre Dame over the weekend made a big impression on Lewis as he got to meet some staff and start building out some relationships. The 2025 linebacker from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes also loves the direction of the Blue Devils’ program, so Duke and LSU visits this season have been worthwhile with more coming to close out the season.

*****

Iowa is making it clear to the 2025 three-star quarterback from Algona, Iowa, that he’s a priority, and spending the night in Kinnick Stadium for its win over Michigan State left a big-time impression. Manske talked to “every coach” and the staff was upfront with him which he appreciated as Iowa has left a big impression, but Kansas State, Nebraska and Minnesota have as well. Penn State, Michigan, Missouri, Duke and Tennessee are showing new interest.

*****

From College GameDay being there to spending time with coach Mike Elko - and especially running backs coach Trooper Taylor - Overton had a phenomenal time at Duke over the weekend. The pitch from the Blue Devils’ coaches to the 2025 three-star athlete from Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom is that they feel Duke is the best fit for him and he has a home there if he feels the same. Virginia Tech, NC State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Maryland are others up top, but it’s “still early” in Overton’s eyes as Auburn and Wisconsin have just reached out as well.

*****

The five-star Miami safety commit had a “great experience” at Auburn this past weekend and loved seeing how coach Hugh Freeze and his staff prepared for such a big-time game, but the word is that the Tigers’ coaches didn’t really make a significant push in trying to flip him from the Hurricanes. Maybe Auburn is playing the long game or taking a different approach, but they didn’t press Patterson too hard this past weekend.

*****

The biggest recruiting pitch during Seaton’s visit to Tennessee over the weekend didn’t come from a coach but from four-star athlete commit Boo Carter. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Bradley Central standout wanted Seaton to imagine blocking for him and playing with five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the future. It was a big selling point to Seaton, who will keep looking at the Vols, along with Alabama, Ohio State and many others. “His main point was 'Let’s team up,'” Seaton said of Carter. He kept saying ‘Imagine you blocking for me. We can be the ultimate duo, especially with Nico.’”

*****

Kentucky, Tennessee, Purdue, Wisconsin, Penn State, Arkansas and Virginia Tech are the schools that stand out most to Smith early on, and his visit to Lexington over the weekend definitely left a strong impression. He loved the atmosphere on gameday and one of the pitches from the coaches other than development was how he could play big-time football close to home. Not as close as down the road for the Vols, but still just a couple hours away.

*****

Auburn impressed Smith over the weekend in so many ways - seeing the Tigers are building something under coach Hugh Freeze, that there is an “explosive spirit” there, that the coaches are planning to have a powerhouse program. All good things. But the chatter is that Georgia is still on top and could be tough to beat. Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami and FSU are among other top teams.

*****

Louisville, Kentucky and South Carolina are definitely three schools that have captured Sowells’ attention, and the two in-state programs are high on the list, but his weekend trip to Duke went really well. Sowells is hitting it off with offensive line coach Adam Cushing and that could be really helpful for the Blue Devils. Plus the way Duke competed against Notre Dame made a big impression.

*****

Originally from Arizona but now playing at Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, Tenney was at Tennessee over the weekend and loved it - especially when the coaching staff told him pregame that they planned to use the tight ends a lot against South Carolina. The 2025 four-star tight end loved the atmosphere, thought it was “as loud or louder than any stadium I’ve been to,” as the Volunteers are definitely an early contender. Michigan, Texas, Oregon, Auburn and Colorado are high as well.

*****

After backing off his Michigan pledge, there are schools emerging for Walker, including Florida, LSU, Penn State and others, but Colorado is absolutely one to watch as well. The visit to Boulder this past weekend was “way more than I expected,” and the staff is making him a top priority in the 2025 class. “They are definitely one of my top schools,” Walker said.

*****

With a few plays here and there, Williams thinks Auburn could have beat Georgia last weekend, which was definitely an impressive thing for the 2025 four-star cornerback to see in person. Talks with position coach Wesley McGriff were also important, since he said he plays freshmen and that he’s going to be at a Buford, Ga., game soon and wants Williams back on The Plains as well. The list is long for Williams with Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State and Tennessee standing out most, but the Tigers absolutely left a big impression. “(McGriff’s) final message to me was 'What am I waiting for?' Auburn is home,” Williams said.

*****