CUSportsNation.com caught up with the Buffs' commits to get their thoughts on Colorado's 45-13 blowout win in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

"Yeah I was at the game and wow talk about an explosive offense. There was guys all over the field making big plays."

"I didn’t get to see it because of our game last night but it looked like a great team win with both sides of the ball just dominating!"

"I wasn’t able to watch it but I saw some clips and I thought it was an awesome win."

More reaction: Click here to continue reading