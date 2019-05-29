Recent scholarship offers issued by CU
Last night, Colorado threw a scholarship offer the way of Andres Dewerk, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound OT of Los Gatos, Calif. Dewerk, of the Class of 2020, has received solid Pac-12 attention, as he holds...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news