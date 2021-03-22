CUSportsNation - Recap: Buffaloes fall to FSU in Round of 32, 71-53

With 11:51 to play in the second half, a clutch three-pointer from D’Shawn Schwartz had gotten Colorado to within one point of Florida State, 36-35. Three minutes after that, the Buffs’ deficit had grown to a game-high eight points.

Not much longer after that, the Buffaloes’ shot at winning two games in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1955 had slipped away.

Down four at halftime, the Buffs were outscored, 47-33, in the second half, with the Seminoles managing to shoot 63% from the floor in the final 20 minutes.

In the end, Colorado was utterly unable to continue its unstoppable offensive performance showcased against Georgetown. In a 48-hour span, the Buffs went from posting a 61% make rate to 36%.

The Buffs’ insane 64% conversion rate from downtown that powered them over the Hoyas also all but disappeared; Colorado managed to make just 6-of-25 (24%) of three-pointers vs. the Seminoles.

“We weren't good enough offensively tonight in the second half we weren’t good enough defensively,” Tad Boyle said after the game. “Our frustrations got to us a little bit. We played frustrated for much of the night and sped up for much of the night.”

Jeriah Horne, arguably Colorado’s most dependable shooter for the vast majority of the season, was quiet once again for the third straight game, going 1-of-9 from the floor.

McKinley Wright IV was sufficiently held in check for the game; he finished with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

“Their game plan was just to take me out of the game,” Wright IV said. “...We just didn’t find a way to slow them tonight and they executed really well on defense, especially in the second half.”

Florida State, starting with dialing in on Wright IV, managed to keep the rest of CU's offense fairly off-balance for the majority of the game.

That was evidenced by Eli Parquet tossing up step back jumpers, Maddox Daniels attempting midrange jumpers more frequently than his normal behind-the-arc routine and Keeshawn Barthelemy plowing through traffic trying to get to the net.

Evan Battey managed to find some success in the low post, but all in all, FSU's defensive game plan coupled with a cold night from the floor by the Buffs as well as 19 turnovers made a comeback impossible.

"We said we needed to have 11 or fewer turnovers to have a chance to win this game," Boyle said. "You have to finish when you do get shots and we didn't have a good shooting night like we did (against Georgetown). Florida State had a lot to do with that. They're a good team."

The Buffaloes conclude their 2020-2021 season with a 23-9 overall record, one win short of tying the program-high for wins.

For Wright IV, he hangs up his CU uniform for good. The ensuing weeks will feature the verdicts on the rest of Colorado's seniors, Horne, Daniels and Dallas Walton included, who will make their decisions regarding staying another year in Boulder or not.