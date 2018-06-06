CUSportsNation.com

Over the past couple of weeks, CUSportNation.com members have been voting on who is the best running back in Colorado history. In the tournament style bracket, Rashaan Salaam advanced past Colorado legends Byron White and Eric Bieniemy.

In the final round, Salaam received 59.8% of the votes over Bieniemy receiving 40.2%. Bieniemy jumped out to an early lead in the voting and it looked like he may be able to pull off the upset, but CU fans voted the late great Heisman winner over the school's all-time leading rusher.

"Hard to not be enthralled with the Heisman but also hard to argue with Bieniemy's production over 4 years and the Natty. Tough for me but voted Salaam! Both amazing backs," DLBuff said on the Buff Nation message board.

"Tough one as it should be, had to go Eric Bieniemy. Rashaan Salaam had the better single season; Bieniemy had the better all around career, in my opinion," NittanyBuff24 added.

View the bracket below.