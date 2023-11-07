CONTENDERS ...

LSU

LSU seems to have gone all in on Underwood and signs point to the love being reciprocated by the five-star signal caller. Underwood has been to Baton Rouge for a couple of visits and word is that everything from the facilities to the vision Brian Kelly and staff have for utilizing Underwood in the LSU offense left a lasting impression. The success Jayden Daniels is having this season with a similar skill-set to that of Underwood has to carry some weight as well. Throw in endless NIL opportunities plus a championship caliber program and you have to believe LSU is in the top two, if not the leader, for Underwood.

Michigan

The Wolverines long seemed to be in the driver's seat for Underwood's services as Ann Arbor is close to home, the program has been very strong under Jim Harbaugh and there is a level of familiarity with the Michigan program that can't be replicated elsewhere. Michigan's success this season combined with the phenomenal play of JJ McCarthy certainly have to be a big draw as well. On the flip side, LSU's surge and Michigan's sign-stealing scandal have overlapped and you have to wonder if that gives Underwood second thoughts about the direction and stability of Michigan's program long term. Should there be any type of sanctions, or should Harbaugh dart to the NFL, it could potentially change everything in regards to where Michigan stands in this recruitment. Whether Underwood acknowledges this or not, you have to believe the uncertainty surrounding the program is at least in the back of his mind.

SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN CONTENDER AND PRETENDER ...

Oregon

Everyone knows that recruits of Underwood's caliber are going to be thrown crazy NIL deals and whether that is of most importance to him or not, you'd be naive to think NIL opportunities won't play into the decision. Oregon has one of the strongest NIL offerings in college football, the team is rolling and Dan Lanning is one of the best in the business when it comes to landing elite recruits. On the down side, Oregon has two highly rated recruits committed at the position in class of 2024's Michael Van Buren and class of 2025's Akili Smith Jr., whose dad was the No. 3 pick in the draft at the conclusion of his career for the Ducks. Whether that will prevent Oregon from going all in on Underwood come crunch time remains to be seen.

Colorado

There is no question that coach Prime is a marketing genius with a platform to turn a player like Underwood into a star. Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, has also proven that you can be a high draft pick out of Colorado despite the program being in the midst of a total rebuild. If Prime can turn the Buffaloes around by the time Underwood signs his national letter of intent, that could go a long way toward a successful pursuit of the five-star. Prime and Underwood could be quite the dynamic duo and that has to be in the back of Underwood's mind, even if Colorado isn't currently toward the top of his recruitment. On the other side, Colorado already has a highly rated 2025 quarterback committed in Antwann Hill and even while Hill's presence isn't likely to deter Underwood from heading to Boulder, you have to wonder if Colorado is willing to put the resources into recruiting a player of Underwood's caliber when it already has a good one committed.

PRETENDERS ...

Penn State

The Nittany Lions cannot be officially counted out, but I just don't see Underwood headed far away from home to play in the Big Ten when he has another of the conference's bluebloods in his backyard. Underwood has visited Penn State, so there has to be some level of interest in the program, but I just don't see any scenario where State College becomes the five-star's destination.

Alabama

Word is Underwood's time spent at Alabama made the Tide a legit contender for his services, but the hype around Alabama and his recruitment seems to have died down a little since. While NIL opportunities are abundant in Tuscaloosa and Alabama is a name brand across the world, Nick Saban typically doesn't lead with these opportunities and the Tide also have other quarterbacks high on their board. This could all ramp up as we get closer to signing day, but Alabama seems to be further down Underwood's list as things stand today.

