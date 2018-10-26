CUSportsNation.com

AP

How much did you have to change to your game plan against Washington with Laviska Shenault out?

"It was a combination of Laviska and having Jay out too. You lose two of your top three (receivers) and then Juwann was still coming back from an injury. It was a combination of that too."

The tight ends all of the sudden were targeted much more in the passing game. What do you attribute that to?

"It was part of our game plan in the Washington game, just being in more of 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 TE, 1 RB) and them being in the drop back game plan. It was a combination of obviously having Laviska out, having Jay out, and trying to be in some more run sets so we could move the football on the ground a little bit against them, which I thought we did in the first half but we had a hard time in the second half doing that."

What were your thoughts on the play of Daniel Arias and Dimitri Stanley?

"That was a big time college football play that Daniel made. Even Dimitri made some plays in that game too. I'm really excited about the future for those kids. We have two very, very talented true freshmen in Daniel and Dimitri, and Dylan Thomas is another kid who is redshirting for us. I think we've done a really good job of recruiting skill (players); we just have to keep recruiting skill and keep recruiting big guys."

Are you pretty impressed with their poise to go into Washington for their first real game action and play that well?