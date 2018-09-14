Here at CUSportsNation.com, Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini will chat with us every week of the season to give us thoughts about the Buffs' last game, talk about the upcoming opponent, chat about his offense, and more. PROMO: 50% off first year of annual subscription

In the Nebraska game, you guys scored on your first two drives but then had four straight three and outs. What was going through your head?

"It's college football at a high level. You're not going to score on every drive. I knew there would be some things that didn't go our way and it kind of fell together where he had those four three and outs. But after that, we got back into a rhythm. We started hitting quick passes and getting first downs. In those three and outs, we didn't get a first down to get the tempo going. That's what stagnated our offense a little bit, but I was really proud of how Steven [Montez] kept fighting even when he was getting hit a couple of times. They're a good football team; I give credit to them."

What did you guys have to do schematically to get things going, or was it like you said, just about getting a first down to kickstart the offense?

"It was pretty much just getting that first down. We got some quick calls on first down to get the ball out in space and you saw that with Laviska [Shenault] and Kyle Evans. We had some fly sweep stuff that we got going. It was just a matter of getting a first down, and once we did that, we settled back down. It was a heck of a game obviously."

Pass protection in the Colorado State game was near perfect, but in the Nebraska game, not so much. What did you see from the pass protection and how can it improve?

"It was a combination -- they had a couple of blitzes that you could tell they've been working on that we hadn't seen a lot of. They got us a couple of times on that. One time a receiver ran the wrong route. One time Steven thought he was hot, and he wasn't hot. A couple of times, we got beat on some one on ones up front. They were a really, really aggressive defensive front. They played a lot more man than I thought. At UCF, they probably played 70% zone coverage but in this game, it was basically all man coverage. It was a challenge to our receivers to get open against man, and we did. We threw for 350 yards on them and three touchdowns. I was surprised when they played man at the end of the game against Laviska, but they did, and we were able to hurt them with that touchdown."

With that Laviska touchdown, walk us through choosing that play and what you saw.

"We talked about it before the drive actually -- that if we got the chance to get Laviska matched up one on one, we were going to take the shot. We have a really good kicker, but he missed a couple. My thinking as a play caller was to be aggressive and go for the win. We got that late hit on Jay on the third down and long, which they kind of bailed us out a little bit, but that's college football. You know they're going to call those plays; you know they're going to call late hits, especially if it's up by the head area. They came back and played cover 1 on the next play, it's obviously hard to cover Laviska one on one.

How impressive was it that Montez dropped back around 60 times but didn't have a single turnover?