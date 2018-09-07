It's been an exciting week at CUSportsNation.com, as we were glad to announce on Thursday a new partnership with Pro Football Focus' analytics, and on Friday, we're thrilled to post our first exclusive Q&A with Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. Chiaverini will chat with us every week of the season to give us thoughts about the Buffs' last game, talk about the upcoming opponent, chat about his offensive scheme, and more. PROMO: 50% off first year of annual subscription

During the offseason, you had to have been pretty excited thinking about the ways you were going to use KD and Viska against Colorado State. Was there a time where it clicked that you wanted to use them so aggressively?

"I've always been that way as a play caller and offensive minded coach -- try to find out who your best players are and try to get the ball in their hands early in the game. The game plan set up that way with Laviska and KD, and then Juwann is really talented. The game plan didn't dictate him getting the ball a bunch last week, but he's another guy who is really explosive and will have a big year for us."

Laviska lined up at every possible skill position on offense. That's something you had to keep a secret. In the scrimmages open to the public, you didn't show that. When did you put some of those things in and how hard was it to keep it a secret?

"We ran that all fall camp, but in the open scrimmages, I didn't show any of that because I didn't want it out there. All of that stuff that we ran in the game, those guys have been repping that for a long time. It was no secret for us internally that we're going to run that, but for that public, I didn't want to show a lot of that stuff in the open scrimmages. I didn't show a lot of stuff with Laviska in the open scrimmages. "I just feel that he's such a dynamic athlete. He's about 6-2, 220-pounds. He's got excellent ball skills but is also one of the strongest guys on our team. He's able to block outside linebackers and guys coming off the edge. There are so many options with him in the slot; I tried to design some stuff that got him the ball quickly in space. You see how dynamic he is after the catch. He's hard to tackle in space."

When did you decide to put Laviska at H-back?

"I knew we were going to do that in the spring."

With KD, it was a bit of a surprise to see him move from the slot to the X.

"He earned that starting job in fall camp. He was really, really dynamic. He was able to run by guys and his ball skills have gotten better. He's in better shape, and I just felt like he's one of our best players and we have to get him on the field somewhere. So I wanted to put him at X, because he's good in the screen game but he can also run by people."

That play action pass to Laviska in the flats, you guys probably ran that four or five times. Did you just keep running it because they couldn't stop it?

"Yeah probably five times. We went against our defense all fall camp, and they had a hard time stopping it and they went against us every day. It probably took them 10 or 11 days to figure that out. I knew if we got that [play] going early in the game, [CSU] wouldn't be able to fix it during the game. It's just a hard play to defend. [The defense] doesn't know if you're running inside zone or pulling it and putting it on the perimeter. Laviska is a really good football player. He has a lot of room to grow but he's explosive in space."

