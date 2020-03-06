Karl Dorrell has finalized his assistant coaching staff. ON the offensive side of the ball, he retained Darrin Chiaverini, who will serve as offensive coordinator while overseeing the wide receivers, and Darian Hagan, who will continue to coach CU's running backs. In terms of outside hires, Dorrell is expected to bring in Mitch Rodrigue to coach the offensive line, Taylor Embree to oversee the tight ends and Danny Langsdorf to coach quarterbacks. Below is a look at the challenges facing each aforementioned coach:

Darrin Chiaverini:

Chiaverini helped keep this recruiting class together. He led the team through the interim period and was the glue that kept things in order. He can develop wide receivers and recruit often and effectively. It's no secret that Chiaverini petitioned for and actively sought out the head coaching gig. Ultimately, athletic director Rick George went with Dorrell. With Chiaverini assuming the role of offensive coordinator (in 2016 he was co-offensive coordinator; in 2020 he is expected to handle play calling duties on a solo capacity), this upcoming season will be new territory for him. I want to see how he handles it all. I think the key for him is to work closely with his comrades Darian Hagan and Danny Langsdorf. The biggest question mark for CU obviously is the quarterback position, and the Buffs' robust corps of WRs will matter little if CU's starting QB is struggling. Chiaverini I'd suspect is a pass-oriented guy. That seems natural given his coaching history. But where I think he needs to be careful and not emulate Jay Johnson is abandoning or not focusing enough on the run. 2020 might very well be a year where either Tyler Lytle of Brendon Lewis will require an in-season acclimation period early into things. Alex Fontenot, if he indeed continues to be the main guy, is capable of going 1,000 yards-plus this upcoming season. Chiaverini shouldn't shy away from using the run game as an anchor. Run the ball, keep things creative and go about doing whatever possible to find a 2020 successor player(s) and scheme(s) to replace the Laviska Shenault-centered Wildcat and jet sweep parts of the offense.

Danny Langsdorf:

Langsdorf will need to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time with the Buffaloes' two scholarship QBs, Lytle and Lewis. I'll admit that throughout the 2019 campaign, I looked at games (Oregon and WSU namely) in which the Buffs were blown out of the water, and how Mel Tucker didn't insert either Blake Stenstrom or Lytle at any time, as evidence that he didn't have much confidence in them. Whether or not that's valid I suppose we'll never know. But Lytle most definitely is going to get a fair shot at being the No. 1 guy in 2020. Putting it bluntly, Lytle's overall ability in running the first team offense is something of a question mark. Lytle ultimately has fallen into the same bag that Steven Montez did in terms of working with a laundry list of QBs coach during his college career. How Langsdorf will impact him remains to be seen. Montez always said he learned something valuable and different from each QBs coach he worked with. I wonder if Lytle would say the same. For Lewis, who has been a beast in the weight room and shows all signs of a guy being mature and intelligent beyond his years, Spring ball will be telling. He being an early enrollee is very big for his development but I think it's fair to say that he's got a lot to learn and a lot to prove. Langsdorf's biggest challenge will revolve around his ability to get his QB room as robust as possible, doing everything he can to get Lytle or Lewis (preferably both) to go for the season opener. Hand Chiaverini a well-rounded QB and alleviate some stress from his play calling.

Darian Hagan:

Hagan has the clearest and most self explanatory path. His RBs adore him, he's overseen nearly a half dozen 1,000-yard-plus rushers during his time coaching running backs at Colorado, and the stage is set for Fontenot to do that same in 2020. I'd say his biggest challenge is two-fold: 1), maintain stability in his room. If there was a position group where I could likely anticipate some transfers out of town, I might zoom on on the tailbacks. I mean, last summer there was literally a five-way competition for the starting job (Fontenot as a redshirt sophomore was the oldest player in the room), with the likes of Deion Smith, Jaren Mangham, Joe Davis and Jarek Broussard all vying to reps.The transfer factor comes to mind as highly touted RB Ashaad Clayton prepares to enter the equation. Who will he usurp on the depth chart? Which of CU's current RBs will be relegated to special teams duty? Will there be a Beau Bisharat type of situation in 2020, where a RB is asked to change position? Colorado can afford to lose a running back to the transfer portal, but Hagan will need to keep his room in order.Getting back to Clayton, that's his other big challenge. Because let's say that Clayton is everything he's been hyped up to be. Hagan might find himself in a tough decision, making a call on whether to demote an incumbent junior RB coming off a solid season as well as rearrange Mangham and Smith's position in the depth chart. How Hagan will develop Clayton and where the latter will be in the grand scheme of things come August and early September I'm interested to see.

Taylor Embree:

I think the biggest criticism/question mark about Embree was how he'd recruit, and if he'd be able to recruit effectively. Interestingly enough, among the incoming coaches hired by Dorrell, I've actually heard that Embree is already trying to get the ball rolling with recruiting. Gunnar Helm of Cherry Creek, a player who took an unofficial to CU back in January and left with a very good impression, apparently is a a priority target of Embree's. That's what I like to see. Another young coach, already making some recruiting moves. He seems to be of the same mold of Brian Michalowski. Additionally, Colorado has some incoming guys (Louis Passarello and Caleb Fauria come to the immediate mind) that'll find themselves in Embree's room.The rumor wire in San Francisco was that Embree was pretty well respected by players for being an intelligent and capable guy with the TEs. How will he be with 18-year-olds and in the case of Fauria, players that are expected to be more of TE/WR hybrids? And of course, how can Embree continue to develop Brady Russell, the Buffs' lone returning TE with tangible experience.

Mitch Rodrigue: