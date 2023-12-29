The Colorado women’s basketball team is off to a torrid start in the 2023-24 season, sitting at 10-1 after its nonconference slate. The Buffs picked up a neutral-court win over defending National Champion LSU, and their only loss came in the Virgin Islands against NC State, who is still unbeaten and now ranked No. 3. The Buffs still boast plenty of familiar faces from last season’s Sweet 16 run, and are looking to take it a step (or a few steps) farther this spring. When it comes to the conference slate, CU isn’t alone when it comes to talent and pedigree. Five Pac-12 teams are currently ranked in the top 12 of the AP Top 25 Poll, and that doesn’t include defending conference champion Washington State. Here’s a look at each of the Buffs’ conference opponents, in order of when CU will see them.

No. 12 Utah (10-2)

This Utah team can be a juggernaut, especially on the offensive end, even after losing star guard Gianna Kneepkens to a season-ending knee injury. That puts more weight on the shoulders of Alissa Pili, who has shown that she is more than capable of carrying the load. The defending Pac-12 Player of the Year is averaging almost 24 points per game on incredible efficiency (69.5% from the field, 56.5% from three) and is nearly unstoppable every time she steps on the floor. Both of the Utes’ losses have come against top-10 teams, Baylor and South Carolina, in tight games. Statistically, they look like one of the best teams in the country. They lead the Pac-12 in scoring, are making 42.6% of their 3-pointers on high volume, average almost 25 assists per game, and are an elite rebounding team on both ends of the court. The Utes will be a tough out each and every night. The Buffs open conference play with the Utes on Dec. 30 in Boulder, and play them again in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16.

Arizona (8-4, 1-0 Pac-12)

Arizona is having a bit of a down year on paper under Adia Barnes, but when you dig a little deeper, the Wildcats could be a tough out come conference play. Their four losses are all pretty high quality: a loss in Atlantis to Ole Miss, a road loss to 10-1 UNLV, a home loss to No. 5 Texas and a neutral court loss to No. 20 Gonzaga before the break. Arizona lacks quality wins at this point, but Barnes and the Wildcats program have built enough pedigree to be taken seriously. Star sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert carries the load for Arizona offensively, and is now their only double figure scorer after Maya Nnaji left the program. The big question is how they replace Nnaji’s production inside; the Cats lack a real interior presence with her no longer in the mix. The Buffs only play Arizona once, in their second conference game on Jan. 5 in Tucson.

Arizona State (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12)

Statistically, Arizona State is arguably the worst team in the conference at this point despite sitting at 8-4. It struggles compared to the rest of the Pac-12 on both ends of the court, and it doesn’t have any interior presence to speak of defensively or on the glass. A 39-point home loss to Arizona in their Pac-12 opener showcased the Sun Devils’ flaws in a big way, and ASU also has losses to Grambling and Grand Canyon along with an ugly blowout loss to Texas on the résumé. Its guards can score; Jalyn Brown, Jaddan Simmons and Trayanna Crisp are all averaging at least 12 points per game. However, the lack of size is going to be a serious issue as the Sun Devils move forward in league play, and it really limits their ceiling in 2023-24. The Buffs only play ASU once, on the road Jan. 7.

California (10-2)

Cal is an interesting case. The Golden Bears struggled last season, but are off to a strong 10-2 start in 2023-24. They have a nice win on the road over Auburn, and their two losses don’t look that bad either. Cal dropped a neutral site game against a Texas A&M team that is off to a very strong start, and also fell in an overtime game against No. 20 Gonzaga. Arguably its best player, San Francisco transfer Ioanna Krimili, has only played three games so far this year and missed both of its losses. Krimili made All-WCC First Team three times and is one of the best players in the history of the Dons’ program. Tennessee transfer Marta Suarez is also off to a great start in her first season with Cal, averaging 14 .3 points and seven rebounds per game. It may be tough for Cal against the Pac-12’s elite teams, but the Bears have a chance to be a tough out for anyone on any given night. The Buffs’ only meeting with Cal will be in Boulder on Jan. 12.

No. 9 Stanford (10-1)

Tara VanDerveer has yet another top-10 team that is capable of competing with anyone in the nation. The Cardinal are led by a superstar in Cameron Brink, who is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks per game as a constant two-way force. Junior Kiki Iriafen (17 PPG, 9.8 RPG) joins Brink in the frontcourt and forms one of the best interior duos in college basketball, while Hannah Jump is back to knock down shots on the perimeter. Scoring in the paint against Brink and the Cardinal is a chore and Stanford is perennially one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, so teams better be ready to torch the nets from the outside to knock them off. The Cardinal showcased what they’re capable of in a 32-point blowout of then-No. 9 Indiana before picking up two more quality wins against Duke and Florida State. They dropped their only game of the season on the road against a solid Gonzaga team, so it feels like a safe bet that VanDerveer and company will be right there competing for the conference crown at the end, as they usually are. The Buffs host their only meeting with Stanford this season on Jan. 14.

No. 2 UCLA (11-0)

UCLA has been completely dominant so far this season, cruising to wins over UConn and Florida State before picking up a tough win on the road against Ohio State to cement itself as a top-3 team in the nation at this point. The Bruins return most of the roster that nearly won the Pac-12 title last year and look poised to make a run at the conference crown once again. The dynamic backcourt of Charisma Osborne and Kiki Rice is back and still scoring at a high rate, and Gabriela Jaquez (the sister of former UCLA men’s star Jaime Jaquez Jr.) provides a major spark off the bench. But the X-factor for the Bruins may be the new addition to the squad, Stanford transfer Lauren Betts on the interior. Betts leads the Bruins in scoring at 16.9 points per game while grabbing over nine boards a night, and is shooting over 77% from the floor. UCLA has five players averaging at least 13 points per game, so it’s going to take a full team effort to stop them. Oh, and if you force a miss, the Bruins collect nearly half of their errant shots on the offensive glass. The Buffs host the Bruins on Jan. 19 before heading to Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 26.

No. 6 USC (10-0)

If you want to see the definition of box office, check out this USC team play. Juju Watkins is one of the best players in the nation, and if Caitlin Clark wasn’t doing Caitlin Clark things, she would have a very strong early case for National Player of the Year. Watkins is averaging a shade under 27 points per game and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49-47-75 splits. Oh, and she’s just a freshman, one who continues to have her name mentioned in USC lore next to none other than Lisa Leslie with each and every record she breaks. The Trojans aren’t just a one trick pony, however. Rayah Marshall is back and averaging a double-double for the second straight season as well. USC rolled through a fairly weak nonconference schedule, save for a win over Ohio State to open the year and a nail biter against Penn State, so there are still some questions about how it will fare when push comes to shove in league play. But the fact is, the Trojans have a singular talent who is capable of taking over any game. Colorado hosts the Trojans on Jan. 21 and heads to LA on Feb. 23.

Oregon State (11-0)

Oregon State is 11-0 after rolling through a really light out-of-conference schedule, but it can only play who’s in front of it. The Beavers did pick up a pair of decent wins in a blowout of Santa Clara and a win in Maui over Texas Tech to reach the conference slate unscathed, and are looking to build off of a surprise run in last season’s Pac-12 Tournament. They are led by one of the best post players in the nation in Raegan Beers. The sophomore from Littleton was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year a season ago, and is now dominating in the starting lineup. For the year, Beers is averaging 19.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, and is capable of taking over on the interior at any time. The problem for the Beavers? Turnovers. They’re currently last in the Pac-12 in turnover margin, in large part due to their lack of quality guard play. The Buffs will see the Beavers twice: Jan. 26 in Corvallis and Feb. 11 at home.

Oregon (9-4)

The Ducks have a pretty puzzling collection of nonconference results to say the least. They have a nice win over an Oklahoma State team that gave Colorado trouble in Boulder, but some of their losses are really, really ugly. There’s the 39-point home loss to Santa Clara. There’s a 31-point loss to Portland, which has already lost six games. There’s also a loss to Utah Tech, which isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire. It’s hard to know what to make of these Ducks, but one thing is for sure: they have plenty of size. Grace VanSlooten and Phillipina Kyei are averaging 29.1 points and 20.3 rebounds combined, so they can overwhelm teams on the interior if they aren’t ready and able to match up with that. They’re still lacking at the guard position, so opponents can get them with superior perimeter talent, but even if the Ducks don’t win 25 games this year, they’ll be a chore to play against. The Buffs play in Eugene on Jan. 28 and Oregon comes to Boulder on Feb. 9.

Washington State (11-3, 0-1 Pac-12)

Buffs fans will remember this Wazzu group as the one that knocked Colorado out of the Pac-12 Tournament in the semifinals last season, and head coach Kamie Ethridge brings back a lot of familiar faces from that squad. The two stars from last year’s Cougars team, center Bella Murekatete and guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, are both back to try and defend their conference crown from a season ago. Washington State had a relatively disappointing time in nonconference play, dropping an odd neutral site game against Green Bay and a road game at Auburn, in addition to a conference loss to Washington at home. Leger-Walker has really struggled to get it going, playing a career-low in minutes and shooting just 38-19-84 splits. She’s still as close as you can get to a triple-double threat in college hoops, so if she finds the rhythm with the shot, Wazzu should be just fine. Leger-Walker has been one of the best players in this conference for four years, so it’s a good bet that she gets it going eventually. The Buffs will get two chances to get revenge for last year’s heartbreaker in Vegas: Feb. 2 in Boulder and March 2 in Pullman.

Washington (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12)