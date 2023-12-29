The Buffs are off to a strong start in their final season in the Pac-12, coming into conference play at 9-2 after the holiday break. After missing the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons, they have put themselves in good position to make it back to the Big Dance this season. Through the end of nonconference play, the Pac-12 is having a down year compared to its regular standards but the conference season is sure to be full of ups and downs as usual. Here’s a sneak peek at each of Colorado’s conference opponents, in the order that the Buffs will see them.

Washington (8-3)

The Buffs open up Friday in Boulder with a much improved Washington team, which is starting five transfers under Mike Hopkins. Its nonconference slate was a bit of a mixed bag against a solid schedule, with tight losses to Nevada, San Diego State, and Colorado State, who all project as tournament teams. The Huskies also knocked off Gonzaga and Xavier, giving them a pair of wins over strong programs. Hopkins’ club is led by a pair of former Kentucky players, point guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Keion Brooks Jr., who have combined to average over 35 points per game this season. The dynamic duo is a part of a starting five that features all transfers from the previous two seasons, which has helped accelerate Washington’s rebuild into a Pac-12 contender again. In addition to the conference opener, the Buffs will see Washington again in Seattle on Jan. 24.

Washington State (9-2)