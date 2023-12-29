Previewing the Colorado men’s Pac-12 slate
The Buffs are off to a strong start in their final season in the Pac-12, coming into conference play at 9-2 after the holiday break. After missing the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two seasons, they have put themselves in good position to make it back to the Big Dance this season.
Through the end of nonconference play, the Pac-12 is having a down year compared to its regular standards but the conference season is sure to be full of ups and downs as usual. Here’s a sneak peek at each of Colorado’s conference opponents, in the order that the Buffs will see them.
Washington (8-3)
The Buffs open up Friday in Boulder with a much improved Washington team, which is starting five transfers under Mike Hopkins. Its nonconference slate was a bit of a mixed bag against a solid schedule, with tight losses to Nevada, San Diego State, and Colorado State, who all project as tournament teams. The Huskies also knocked off Gonzaga and Xavier, giving them a pair of wins over strong programs.
Hopkins’ club is led by a pair of former Kentucky players, point guard Sahvir Wheeler and forward Keion Brooks Jr., who have combined to average over 35 points per game this season. The dynamic duo is a part of a starting five that features all transfers from the previous two seasons, which has helped accelerate Washington’s rebuild into a Pac-12 contender again.
In addition to the conference opener, the Buffs will see Washington again in Seattle on Jan. 24.
Washington State (9-2)
For most of the non-conference slate, Washington State was a fairly uninspiring team that had beaten up on small schools and lost to the only two better programs it played. That was until it knocked off Boise State in a gritty home win in the final contest before the break. The Cougars remain a bit of a wild card due to their status quo results, but the Buffs will find out about them soon enough, as they take on Wazzu in Boulder on New Year’s Eve.
Redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice is a great story, as he has recovered from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to become one of the Cougars’ top scorers, including a 28-point showing against Eastern Washington. Graduate transfer Isaac Jones has shared much of the scoring load with Rice, as both average just under 16 points per game.
In addition to the aforementioned meeting on Dec. 31, the Buffs will head to Pullman to face Wazzu on Jan. 27.
No. 4 Arizona (9-2)
