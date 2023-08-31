We’ve known since Day 1 of the Deion Sanders era that Shedeur Sanders would be the starting quarterback for the Buffs. The young quarterback had a fantastic first fall camp with Colorado showing off his elite ability and all the qualities one would need in a starting quarterback.

Protecting Sanders will be paramount this season as his experience and talent will allow this offense to perform at its full potential.

On Aug. 22, offensive coordinator Sean Lewis said his decision on the Buffs’ backup is still, “up in the air,” but out of true freshmen Kasen Weisman, Ryan Staub and walk-ons JUCO transfer Gavin Kuld and Colton Allen, only one candidate has stood out from the rest: Staub.

He remains prone to some freshman tendencies, but Staub has been the most consistent within that group leading to him earning a large share of the second-team reps. Staub was able to settle in during the spring, unlike Weisman, which has helped in his progression working in a collegiate offense.

1) Shedeur Sanders, Jr.

2) Ryan Staub, T-Fr.

3) Kasen Weisman, T-Fr.

4) Gavin Kuld, Jr.