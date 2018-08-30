Predicting Colorado's 2018 Football Season
Year six under Mike MacIntyre begins on Friday with the Rocky Mountain Showdown. It's a very important year for the Buffs' head coach as a bowl game is basically a 'must' for this program.
What does CUSportsNation.com foresee for the 2018 season? Check it out below.
August 31 - Colorado State - 7:30 PM MT
The game: The Buffs start the season off with virtually a must-win game. If CU loses to the Rams, it will hurt team morale and support from the fan base. Buff Nation is restless after taking a step back in 2017, and losing to the Rams will be something their CSU buddies at the water cooler won't shut up about. The Buffs are touchdown favorites, and I would take the Buffs with that spread. After seeing the performance CSU showed against Hawaii, there's no reason the Buffs shouldn't win this game by at least two touchdowns. Is there a single position where CSU has more talent than CU?
The result: Buffs win
Record: 1-0
