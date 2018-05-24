CUSportsNation.com

#4 Sam Noyer

#7 Tyler Lytle

#12 Steven Montez

Not sure if this is an oversight on the roster or if he actually left the team, but Josh Goldin is not currently listed on the cubuffs.com roster. He practiced during the spring and was listed as the No. 4 quarterback. If he is in fact gone, the Buffs return just three quarterbacks from the spring in Montez, Noyer, and Lytle, while of course adding a high school recruit in the 2018 class. In all complete honesty, I love this group of quarterbacks. I think Montez will have a breakout junior season, and Lytle has some serious skills. I'm excited to see what he can do down the road. Noyer isn't too shabby either. Say what you want about Brian Lindgren's time at Colorado, but he did a really good job getting some top notch QB talent to Boulder. Now, Kurt Roper is continuing that success.