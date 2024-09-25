Colorado needed a miracle to beat Baylor last Saturday, and the miracle was delivered. This week, head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs prepare for another battle against UCF's formidable rushing defense and prolific offensive attack.

Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards recap their thoughts from the Buffs' overtime thriller against Baylor and look ahead to what UCF may present to Colorado in Orlando.

Check out this week's edition of the CU Sports Report Podcast above.