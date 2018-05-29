Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 11:23:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Pleasant-Johnson sees Colorado's success with cornerbacks

Csnunqsmmh1tixyfyuk4
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe athlete Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson has seen his recruiting stock rise this spring in a big way. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound three-star prospect has received all of his rec...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}