The Buffaloes (15-5, 9-4 Pac-12) easily dispatched the visiting Oregon State Beavers at home on Monday, 78-49. Jeriah Horne scored a team-best 16 points while Tristan da Silva set a personal career-high with 15.

All photographs are courtesy of Nigel Amstock of Rivals.com. Nigel is also a lead visuals editor for the CU Independent, the University of Colorado's student-run news outlet.