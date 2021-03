Behind 24 points from McKinley Wright IV and 19 courtesy of Jeriah Horne, the Buffaloes took down Southern California, 72-70, Friday night to advance to the Pac-12 Tournament title game for the first time since 2012.

D'Shawn Schwartz tipped in the game-winning basket with 3.3 seconds to play.

The Buffs will face Oregon State Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. MST for the Pac-12 championship.