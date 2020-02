No. 20-ranked CU (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) on Saturday night defeated USC, 78-57. Enjoy some action shots of last night's game via Nigel Amstock of the CU Independent.

Nigel Amstock is a frequent guest photographer for CUSportsNation and Rivals. He is a senior at the University of Colorado studying international affairs. Nigel additionally serves as a lead visuals editor at the CU Independent, CU Boulder's student-run news outlet.