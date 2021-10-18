Personnel update on Ashaad Clayton, Nigel Bethel & Vontae Shenault

At his Monday press conference in Boulder, CU head coach Karl Dorrell provided a personnel update on second-year freshman tailback Ashaad Clayton, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Vontae Shenault and sophomore cornerback Nigel Bethel.

Ashaad Clayton carries the ball during CU's season-opening win over Northern Colorado (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Shenault, who caught two passes for 23 yards in CU's season-opening win over Northern Colorado Sept. 3, was suspended indefinitely by Dorrell for a violation of team and athletic department rules via a release to media Sept. 13. Dorrell indicated Monday that as of now, Shenault will serve the final game of his suspension this weekend as the Buffs travel to Cal Berkeley. That said, Shenault has returned to practicing with the team. "He's chomping — believe me," Dorrell said. "He wants to play and he wants to help...He understood he made a mistake and he's going to deal with it just like he's been doing." To date, Shenault has been suspended a total of three times by Dorrell; the first caused him to miss Colorado's 2020 opener against UCLA and he also sat out of that year's Valero Alamo Bowl due to a violation of athletic department protocol.

Nigel Bethel celebrates an incomplete pass on third down during the Buffs' week two game vs. Texas A&M (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)