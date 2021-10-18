Personnel update on Ashaad Clayton, Nigel Bethel & Vontae Shenault
At his Monday press conference in Boulder, CU head coach Karl Dorrell provided a personnel update on second-year freshman tailback Ashaad Clayton, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Vontae Shenault and sophomore cornerback Nigel Bethel.
Shenault, who caught two passes for 23 yards in CU's season-opening win over Northern Colorado Sept. 3, was suspended indefinitely by Dorrell for a violation of team and athletic department rules via a release to media Sept. 13.
Dorrell indicated Monday that as of now, Shenault will serve the final game of his suspension this weekend as the Buffs travel to Cal Berkeley. That said, Shenault has returned to practicing with the team.
"He's chomping — believe me," Dorrell said. "He wants to play and he wants to help...He understood he made a mistake and he's going to deal with it just like he's been doing."
To date, Shenault has been suspended a total of three times by Dorrell; the first caused him to miss Colorado's 2020 opener against UCLA and he also sat out of that year's Valero Alamo Bowl due to a violation of athletic department protocol.
Bethel joined the Buffs preceding the 2019 season as a transfer from Miami and after sitting out the year and practicing with the scout team, got on the field for 51 defensive snaps in the COVID-condensed 2020 season.
This year, he had assumed a bigger role within Colorado's defense, logging a career-high 48 defensive snaps in week two against Texas A&M and 46 a few weeks ago vs. Southern California.
Bethel exited the Buffs' recent win over Arizona with an apparent knee injury and Dorrell relayed that his MRI revealed an injury that "could be very challenging."
"Right now, it doesn't look so good," he said. "I'm not going to be specific on it...but unfortunately he'll be down for awhile."
Bethel is the second Colorado cornerback to go down with a serious injury this season, as JUCO transfer Jaylen Striker has also been lost for the remainder of the year.
Finally, Clayton, the former blue chip recruit from New Orleans, failed to suit up against the Wildcats, leading to questions as to his status.
Dorrell revealed that his absence was injury-related.
"Ashaad went through a minor procedure, too," he said. "He'll be back this week but he won't be back playing for at least another week or two."
Clayton to date had rushed the ball 20 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.