CUSportsNation.com

On Friday evening while in Boulder for his Colorado official visit, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback Mark Perry took to Twitter to announce his top four schools list.

Making the cut for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound three-star recruit is Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Nevada.

Perry's recruitment timeline

June 22 - Arrived at CU for official visit/Announced Top 4

June 2 - Offer from Colorado

April 15 - Offer from Arizona

April 14 - Visit to Arizona State

February 5 - Offer from Arizona State

September 1 - First offer from Nevada

