Coach Prime has pulled another recruit from SEC and ACC country. On Monday, coveted Statesboro (Ga.) High School pass rusher Amontrae Bradford elected to go public with a pledge to Colorado weeks after taking his official visit to campus in September. The Peach State standout, who picked CU over some 20 scholarship offers, becomes the first Buff commitment of the 2023 college football season although he is the fourth from the state of Georgia already on the Colorado commitment list for the class of 2024. "It came down to Colorado and I committed and made my decision two weeks ago," Bradford told Rivals. "That atmosphere is different. When I was in Boulder for my official visit, it was nothing like I have ever seen. The fans were great and it is the atmosphere I want to play in."

The senior standout took several official visits over the summer months, including to Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Indiana, but the Buff momentum became clear in August and September. The weekend official visit just over one month ago sealed the deal and led to a private pledge. "I love the coaches and I'm trusting my career and player development to them," he said. "What's being built at CU is different!" Fitting right into the lofty expectations for Deion Sanders and his staff amid their first year at the program, the newest commitment isn't afraid to be bold in his own expectations while playing college football for the Hall-of-Famer.

"Don't be surprised when y'all see us in the national championship," Bradford said.