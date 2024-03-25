Head coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur are aiming to reinvent Colorado’s offense this year.

Last season, Colorado’s primary passing attack gradually lost its efficacy due to the Buffs’ penetrable offensive line. The run game suffered in tandem creating a one-dimensional offense, along with Shedeur Sanders suffering a back fracture and an offense that struggled to close games.

The staff has closed the chapter that was Year 1 of the Sanders era, but the problems of last season are on the top of the to-do list this offseason. The turmoil of trying to move the chains is an element that has driven the search in picking up six new offensive linemen and several new skill pieces. Above all, having a more effective ground game and keeping Shedeur Sanders on his feet are this year’s main objectives.

“We need to protect the passer and run the ball much better than we did last year,” Shurmur said. “You got to practice those things, but we still have to utilize the strengths of a dynamic quarterback and throw the ball. So it's gonna be fun.”