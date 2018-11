Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth takes a look at the key storylines to follow Saturday in a battle between Colorado and Utah in Boulder. The Utes need the win to stay alive in the Pac-12 South, while the Buffaloes need the win to reach bowl eligibility and potentially save their coaches' jobs.

