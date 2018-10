Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth looks ahead to Saturday's clash between No. 19 Colorado and USC. The Buffs, the Pac-12's lone undefeated team, roll into Los Angeles with emerging Heisman hopeful Laviska Shenault, but the Trojans are rested coming off a bye week and looking to derail CU.

