Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Curtis Conway take a look at the storylines to follow when Colorado visits Cal on Saturday. The Buffs will be playing in their first game since Mike MacIntyre was let go as head coach. Meanwhile, Cal had an extra week of rest after air quality postponed last weekend's Big Game.

Colorado Coaching Rumor Mill

