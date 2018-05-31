CUSportsNation.com

BOULDER — The University of Colorado now knows its game times and television arrangements for the entire month of September, as the Pac-12 Conference on Thursday released the information for 43 games for the upcoming 2018 football season.

Game times and TV networks are established for five of CU’s 12 games, including four slated for national broadcast.

Previously announced was Colorado’s season opener against the Colorado State Rams at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver on Friday, Sept. 1; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MDT. It will technically be the 24th straight year that the “Rocky Mountain Showdown” will be televised on an either a regional or national basis, as the CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game for the fourth time, including the 2006 game when it was known as CSTV.

It will be the 18th time the rivals meet in Denver, where the Buffaloes own an 11-6 edge, and the 90th time overall, with the Buffaloes owning a 65-22-2 lead in the series including last year’s 17-3 win, their third straight in the series and sixth in the last eight. For the second straight year, it will be the season opener for CU, while the Rams will have opened their season the previous week at home against Hawai’i.

In the renewal of one of CU’s oldest rivalries, ABC will televise nationally CU’s game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 8; kickoff is in the “old school” window of 1:30 p.m. MDT. The schools from neighboring states first met in 1898 and played a total of seven times before CU joined the Big Seven Conference in 1948; the next 63 games in the series were all conference affairs. This will be the first non-conference game between the two since 1907 with Nebraska owning a 49-18-2 lead in the series.

It will also be CU’s first game on ABC since Sept. 24, 2011, when the Buffaloes lost at Ohio State, 37-17; a split national broadcast, half the nation saw it on ABC and the other half on ESPN2. Otherwise, you have to go back to the final game between CU and Nebraska when both were members of the Big 12 in the 2010 regular season finale (which NU won, 45-17). Overall, it will be the 23rd time ABC will air the CU-NU game, including the last 18 times the two squared off, first as members of the Big Eight and then the Big 12 until the Buffaloes left for the Pac-12 and the Huskers for the Big Ten in 2011. The last 15 of those games were on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

CU’s home opener against the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 15, will kick off at 3:00 p.m. and be televised regionally on the Pac-12 Mountain Network. UNH is a perennial FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) power and schedules one FBS team annually. It’s also the first half of a big CU doubleheader that day, as the volleyball team will host Colorado State in an important non-conference match at 8 p.m.

The Pac-12 Conference opener for the Buffaloes will also be at home, a Friday night affair against the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 28; the kickoff time has been set for 7 p.m. MDT with the game to be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1 (FS-1). Later in the season, FS-1 will also broadcast Colorado’s game against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 2, with kickoff slated for 8:30 p.m. MDT.

All remaining games are on the selection menu of the Pac-12’s television partners, ESPN-ABC, FOX Sports-FS-1 and the Pac-12 Networks, with arrangements announced usually 12 days in advance, though on occasion it can be as few as six days.