CUSportsNation - Pac-12 announces football schedule, Colorado's opponents determined

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
@GuerrieroCU

On Saturday, the Pac-12 announced its 2020 football schedule.

Colorado's season opener will be on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home versus UCLA. Notably, Karl Dorrell's first action at the helm with the Buffs will be against the Bruins, whom he coached from 2003-2007.

The Buffaloes in 2020 will play: UCLA, Stanford, ASU, Southern Cal, Arizona, Utah.

